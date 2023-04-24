‘Super Mario Bros.’ Movie Still Number One At The Box Office!

For the third week in a row, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” dominated the box office.

The animated adventure flick, based on the popular Nintendo game, raked in over $14 million on Friday alone, according to IMDB’s Box Office Mojo.

Since its opening on April 5, it has earned over $400 million nationwide, the second-fastest animated film to reach those numbers after “The Incredibles 2,” according to Deadline.

The supernatural horror movie “Evil Dead Rise,” the fifth installment of the “Evil Dead” series, came in second, with a $10.3-million take on its opening day.

“The Covenant,” the story of an army sergeant in Afghanistan, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, and an Afghani interpreter, played by Danish actor Dar Salim, landed in third, with $2.25 million in sales.

“John Wick: Chapter 4,” which was not even in the Top 5 last Friday, came in fourth, bringing home $1.57 million.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” ranked fifth, with $1.39 million in sales.