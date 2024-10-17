Marmite’s Squeezy Comeback: The Return of the ‘Greatest Invention’

If you’re a Marmite lover, you’ve probably experienced the struggle: trying to scrape the last bit of that salty, glorious spread from the bottom of the jar.

It’s a sticky, messy battle that can frustrate you while you, stare longingly at your toast.

But for a brief, magical time, there was a solution: Marmite Squeezy. It offered an easy, mess-free way to get your Marmite fix, delighting fans everywhere. Sadly, in 2020, this miracle of convenience was taken off the shelves, leaving Marmite enthusiasts heartbroken.

Good news, though! Marmite has listened to the cries of its devoted fans, and now, Marmite Squeezy is making a comeback. Not only that but the formula has been tweaked to make it thinner and less solid and hard, which means getting it out of the bottle and onto your toast (or into your pasta and casseroles, no judgement!) will be smoother than ever.

And for those who prefer the old-school experience, don’t worry — the classic glass jar isn’t going anywhere!

Marmite lovers, rejoice — your beloved squeezy bottle is back and better than ever!