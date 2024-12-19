Martin Short to Host, Hozier to Perform on the Final ‘SNL’ of 2024

The holiday season is wrapping up with a bang at Studio 8H! Saturday Night Live has announced its lineup for the final two episodes of 2024, featuring legendary alumni and top-tier musical guests.

First up, Chris Rock returned to host the December 14 episode, marking his fourth time in the coveted role. Rock, who was a cast member from 1990 to 1993, brought his signature wit and humour back to the stage. Joining him was Gracie Abrams, making her highly anticipated SNL debut as the musical guest.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. On December 21, Martin Short will take over as host for the sixth time. The Canadian comedy icon, who was a cast member during the 1984-1985 season, is no stranger to the SNL spotlight. Short has a rich history with the show, having co-hosted alongside Steve Martin in 2022 and even sharing the stage with Martin and Chevy Chase in 1986.

Related: Pete Davidson Spills the Beans on His SNL Salary—and It's Shockingly Low

This time, he’ll be joined by Hozier, who’s returning for his second stint as SNL's musical guest. Fans can expect the soulful crooner to deliver a powerful performance to close out the year.

As if that wasn’t enough, Saturday Night Live will also be celebrating a major milestone in 2024. The iconic sketch show turns 50 next year and has a live primetime special planned for February 16.

Whether you’re tuning in for the laughs, the music, or just to watch these legends in action, the final SNL episodes of 2024 promise to be must-see TV. Mark your calendars—Martin Short and Hozier are the perfect way to wrap up the year!