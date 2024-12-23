Martin Short Joins SNL's Iconic Five-Timers Club

It's official—Hamilton native Martin Short has earned his spot in the legendary "Five-Timers Club" on Saturday Night Live! The Dec. 21 episode marked his fifth time hosting the iconic sketch comedy show, and it was nothing short of spectacular.

From Cast Member to Five-Time Host

Martin Short’s relationship with SNL goes way back. He was part of the show’s 10th season during 1984–85 and made his hosting debut in 1986 alongside comedy legends Chevy Chase and Steve Martin. Since then, he’s returned to host in 1996, 2012, and 2022, finally securing his place in the coveted club with his latest appearance during Season 50.

This milestone episode featured Hozier as the musical guest, adding to the excitement of the night.

Who Showed Up to Celebrate?

Traditionally, the Five-Timers Club comes with much pomp and fanfare, and Martin's induction was no exception. A star-studded roster of past five-time hosts (or those who somehow feel like they’ve hosted five times) made cameos during the cold open to welcome Martin into the fold.

Here’s who popped by:

Tom Hanks

Paul Rudd

Tina Fey

Alec Baldwin

Scarlett Johansson

Kristen Wiig

Melissa McCarthy

Emma Stone

Martin Short joins the Five-Timers Club! pic.twitter.com/ZoNq9tSCwd — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 22, 2024

Seeing this incredible lineup was a treat for fans of SNL and comedy alike.

A Hilarious Homecoming

Martin Short’s comedic genius shone throughout the episode, proving why he’s a fan favourite and now a proud member of this exclusive club. From nostalgic moments to new sketches, the night perfectly celebrated his comedic legacy.

Martin Short’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/O9iaUM0Ptn — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 22, 2024

If you missed it, be sure to catch the highlights—this is one episode that’ll go down in SNL history!