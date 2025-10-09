Listen Live

Mary J. Blige Is Bringing Madison Square Garden to the Big Screen

Music | What's Trending
Published October 9, 2025
By Charlie

All hail the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul — Mary J. Blige is taking her throne from the stage to the silver screen. 🎬👑

The Grammy and Emmy winner just announced her very first concert film, Mary J. Blige: For My Fans, Live From Madison Square Garden, hitting theatres on November 5 and 8.

Recorded during her sold-out April show in New York, the film captures Mary at her absolute best — performing decades of hits like “Be Without You,” “Family Affair,” and “No More Drama,” along with tracks from her latest album, Gratitude.

But this isn’t just a concert — it’s an experience. Expect behind-the-scenes moments, surprise guest appearances, and that signature Mary mix of storytelling, soul, and swagger that’s been filling arenas for over 30 years.

Blige has called the For My Fans tour a heartfelt “thank-you” to her supporters — a celebration of strength, survival, and self-love that only she could deliver.

So, if you didn’t score tickets to see her live, this is your chance to feel the energy (and maybe ugly cry a little during “No More Drama”) — just with better popcorn. 🍿

