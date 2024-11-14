Massive Butter Recall: The Surprising Reason Behind 80,000 Pounds of Butter Being Pulled From Shelves

It might sound like something straight out of a sitcom, but it's true – nearly 80,000 pounds of butter have been recalled, and the reason behind it has some people scratching their heads.

The Great Butter Mix-Up: A Labeling Issue?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced a recall of 79,200 pounds of butter. This massive haul of 2,200 cases is classified as a Class II recall, which, according to the FDA, means the butter "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences." But what exactly makes this butter a risk? It's not about quality or taste—it’s all about a labelling error.

The butter in question lists "cream" as an ingredient but fails to include the statement "Contains Milk." As simple as this might sound, it’s a crucial omission, especially for people with dairy allergies. The FDA is concerned that consumers unaware of this omission could accidentally expose themselves to milk and experience allergic reactions.

People Shocked by the “Butter Contains Milk” Realization

While some might find it hard to believe, the recall has sparked plenty of conversations about the misconception that butter might not contain milk. Business news website Quartz even highlighted how the recall shows that some people might not realize that butter is made from milk in the first place. Yes, that creamy spread you're slathering on your toast is dairy-based—go figure!

How to Check If Your Butter Is Affected

If you've recently picked up butter from Costco, there's a chance it might be part of this recall. The affected butter comes in two variations, both of which are exclusive to Costco locations. The recall, which is still voluntary, advises customers to check their butter for the missing milk statement.

If your butter is part of the recall, simply return it to the Costco where it was purchased for a refund or exchange. It's a small inconvenience, but better safe than sorry.

So, while 80,000 pounds of butter is a lot of dairy to deal with, the situation is a reminder to always check your labels—and maybe double-check that you’re not allergic to something you didn’t expect.