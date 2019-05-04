Listen Live

May 4th and 5th, 2019

New music from Lennon Stella

By Top 20

#20 Broken – Lovelytheband

#19 Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara

#18 Salvation – Strumbellas

#17 Me! – Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie

#16 With You – Tyler Shaw

#15 Girls Like You – Maroon 5

#14 Shallow – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

#13 Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max

#12 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer

KOOL Cameo: Express Yourself – Madonna  

#11 Happier – Marshmello and Bastille

#9 Be Alright – Dean Lewis

#8 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

#7 Hang Ups – Scott Helman

#6 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith and Normani

#5 Eastside – Benny Blanco ft. Halsey and Khalid

#4 Sucker – Jonas Brothers

#3 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding x Diplo

Future Hit: La Di Da – Lennon Stella

#2 Without Me – Halsey

#1 Walk Me Home – Pink

 

