May 4th and 5th, 2019
New music from Lennon Stella
#20 Broken – Lovelytheband
#19 Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara
#18 Salvation – Strumbellas
#17 Me! – Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie
#16 With You – Tyler Shaw
#15 Girls Like You – Maroon 5
#14 Shallow – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
#13 Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max
#12 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer
KOOL Cameo: Express Yourself – Madonna
#11 Happier – Marshmello and Bastille
#9 Be Alright – Dean Lewis
#8 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco
#7 Hang Ups – Scott Helman
#6 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith and Normani
#5 Eastside – Benny Blanco ft. Halsey and Khalid
#4 Sucker – Jonas Brothers
#3 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding x Diplo
Future Hit: La Di Da – Lennon Stella
#2 Without Me – Halsey
#1 Walk Me Home – Pink