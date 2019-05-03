This Teacher Keeps A List Of All The New Slang He Learns

Honestly, this is how I feel sometimes… like I should have a list of what “the cool kids are saying these days” all the while I’m brandishing a cane and yelling at kids to get off my lawn.

But seriously, some things come and go so quickly in our language I don’t even get a chance to know what they mean before they’re gone!

This teacher in the US has been keeping a list and it’s wonderful! He even put in on a Google Drive link so the internet can share in it’s glory!