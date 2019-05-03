This Teacher Keeps A List Of All The New Slang He Learns
This Guy Knows What's Up With His Students
Honestly, this is how I feel sometimes… like I should have a list of what “the cool kids are saying these days” all the while I’m brandishing a cane and yelling at kids to get off my lawn.
But seriously, some things come and go so quickly in our language I don’t even get a chance to know what they mean before they’re gone!
This teacher in the US has been keeping a list and it’s wonderful! He even put in on a Google Drive link so the internet can share in it’s glory!
Here you go, internet:https://t.co/WJ4GU8yVXc
If you’re feeling philanthropic, here are two programs in our community that need funding:https://t.co/sngcQWQoNThttps://t.co/RIRj7QLF8h
— Mr. Callahan (@lhs_sociology) May 1, 2019
My sociology professor keeps an alphabetic list of new slang terms he learns from students and I will never get over it pic.twitter.com/UxOxRsNJbb
— Ehhhhhh (@mewtailv2) April 30, 2019