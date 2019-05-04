Oro-Medonte Kids Fun Run 2019!

As of today, we have 183 people registered and have raised $5,033 for RVH’s Child and Youth Mental Health Program. An amazing accomplishment! Mikayla’s goal as part of her change agent project was to raise $5,000 and have a positive impact in her community.

Anyone that has not donated and is interesting in making a pledge can do so using the following link:

https://raceroster.com/events/2019/21851/oro-medonte-kids-run-2019/search-pledgees

Kool FM was once again proud to support this event!

With your help we hope to raise awareness and build resiliency around child and youth mental health and prevention of addiction.