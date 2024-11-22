McDonald’s Canada Celebrates Taylor Swift With a Special “Bestie Bundle”

Attention, Swifties! McDonald’s Canada is serving up the ultimate pre- or post-concert treat to honour Taylor Swift’s arrival in Canada. Whether belting out Cruel Summer in the car or dancing your heart out in the arena, this limited-time deal will fuel your concert experience.

What’s in the Bestie Bundle?

Enter the “Bestie Bundle,” a $13 (plus tax) meal deal made for sharing with your concert crew—or your one true friend. It includes:

Two Junior Chicken sandwiches

Two small fries

Two small fountain drinks

Two friendship bracelets

Inspired by the beloved tradition of Swifties trading friendship bracelets, the bracelets come in five unique designs with fun letterings, perfect for swapping or collecting.

Fans Are Obsessed

As soon as McDonald’s teased the Bestie Bundle on social media, Canadian fans went wild, snagging the deal to show off their bracelets. Meanwhile, American Swifties expressed some serious FOMO, with many lamenting that the offer is exclusive to Canada.

If you’re planning to grab one, don’t wait—supplies are limited, and it’s already shaping up to be a hit.

Why It’s Perfect for Swifties

This isn’t just a meal; it’s a vibe. Whether you’re reliving the Eras Tour moments with your bestie or fuelling up for some post-concert karaoke, the Bestie Bundle is a deliciously affordable way to keep the celebration going. And let’s be real—those friendship bracelets are the ultimate accessory for any Taylor Swift fan.

So, Canadian Swifties, are you ready to embrace your inner Lover and trade bracelets with your concert bestie? Head to your nearest McDonald’s and get in on the fun before it’s gone!

Taylor Swift’s Toronto Shows Brought Big Bucks to the City

It’s not just Toronto’s Wildest Dreams—Taylor Swift’s first three shows at the Rogers Centre had a massive economic impact on the city. Swifties filled the streets, stores, and snack shops, giving downtown Toronto a major spending boost.

A 57% Spending Surge

According to Moneris, Canada’s leading payment services provider, spending in downtown Toronto was up by an impressive 57% during the pop star’s concerts from November 14–16. The surge was seen across all categories, showing the powerful ripple effect of Swift’s presence in the city.

Tourists flocked to Toronto

International visitors were a big part of the spending boom, with their spending more than doubling (+126%) compared to the previous week. Tourists were particularly drawn to entertainment, with spending on movies and theatrical productions skyrocketing by a staggering 505% and 174%, respectively.

Shopping and Snacks Were a Hit

Toronto’s retailers also benefited from the Eras Tour excitement:

Clothing store sales rose by 32%

rose by 32% Accessory store sales jumped 78%

jumped 78% Snack shops saw a 61% increase in spending

While restaurant spending remained relatively stable (+2%), it’s clear concertgoers opted for quicker dining options to fuel up before dancing the night away.

The Swift Effect

The figures, derived from aggregated transaction data processed by Moneris, show the undeniable impact of Taylor Swift’s visit. From boosting local businesses to drawing international fans, her presence brought a wave of good Karmato Toronto.

For Toronto businesses and Swifties alike, it’s safe to say Taylor’s visit was a Love Story worth celebrating!