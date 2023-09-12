McDonald’s Is Getting Rid Of Its Self-Serve Drink Stations

Well, at least you won’t be required to fill your own Coke at McDonald’s anymore.

By 2032 soft drink self-serves will be eliminated by the burger chain to create a consistent experience across its different ordering channels…

The reason for this is due to the massive shift to take-out and fewer people dining in.

“The change is intended to create a consistent experience for both customers and crew across all ordering points, whether that’s McDelivery, the app, kiosk, drive-thru or in-restaurant.”

McDonald’s has let customers pour their soft drinks for decades, mimicking the service provided at many convenience stores.