McDonald’s Launches $200 Wedding Package

McDonald’s is offering a $200 wedding plan for those who wish to marry and have McDonald’s as part of their big day!

For $200, the wedding package includes 100 chicken sandwiches and 100 packs of four-piece chicken nuggets.

This doesn’t appear to be a North American thing, but rather from the chain’s Indonesian locations.

McD’ers, yuk buat momen pernikahan jadi lebih berkesan dengan paket Wedding Mekdi! Hanya Rp3,5 juta kamu bisa mendapatkan 100pcs Chicken Burger & 100 paket McNuggets isi 4 pcs lho.



Tersedia berbagai pilihan paket menarik lainnya dengan minimal pemesanan 200 pcs. Psstt.. pic.twitter.com/aJhuz4BS6P — McDonald's Indonesia (@McDonalds_ID) June 27, 2023

According to the company’s Indonesian account, there are other exciting packing options with a minimum order of 200 pcs.

To be clear, the wedding package is not for holding a wedding at a McD store, but only for food, such as catering with prices starting from $235, with a minimum purchase of 200 products.

The basic “Happiness Party” package, which costs about $382, includes everything from invites, venue, audio equipment and food for an extra $127.