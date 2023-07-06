McDonald’s Launches $200 Wedding Package
You may now kiss the McBride!
Those midnight buffets at weddings are the best! And imagine a Big Mac at a wedding!
McDonald’s is offering a $200 wedding plan for those who wish to marry and have McDonald’s as part of their big day!
For $200, the wedding package includes 100 chicken sandwiches and 100 packs of four-piece chicken nuggets.
Having your last ever happy meal! LOL!
This doesn’t appear to be a North American thing, but rather from the chain’s Indonesian locations.
According to the company’s Indonesian account, there are other exciting packing options with a minimum order of 200 pcs.
To be clear, the wedding package is not for holding a wedding at a McD store, but only for food, such as catering with prices starting from $235, with a minimum purchase of 200 products.
The basic “Happiness Party” package, which costs about $382, includes everything from invites, venue, audio equipment and food for an extra $127.