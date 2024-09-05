McDonald’s Introduces Smaller McFlurries and Eco-Friendly Packaging

McDonald’s is about to make some big changes to one of its most popular treats — the McFlurry.

Known for its creamy ice cream mixed with candy or cookies, the McFlurry is getting both a size and packaging update aimed at improving the customer experience and reducing waste.

A Little McFlurry History

Did you know the McFlurry was created in Canada? Back in 1995, a McDonald’s franchisee had the bright idea to mix ice cream and candy, and customers were hooked!

The treat became so popular that U.S. locations followed suit two years later. Since then, McDonald’s has continued to offer various mix-ins, from classic M&Ms to Oreo cookie crumbs.

Last year, McDonald’s also made a major change by ditching the iconic plastic McFlurry spoon, which doubled as a mixing tool. The move was part of the chain’s effort to cut down on single-use plastics.

RELATED: Move Over Shamrock Shakes, The Viral Grimace Shake Is Taking The Stage!

A New, Greener Cup

Now, McDonald’s is making another environmentally conscious decision by introducing a new McFlurry cup. The current plastic lids will be phased out, and replaced with what the company describes as "a more environmentally friendly four-flap cup." These new cups are already in use in Canada and Indonesia, helping McDonald’s further its sustainability goals by reducing waste.

Say Hello to the Mini McFlurry!

For all the snack-sized treat lovers out there, McDonald’s is launching a Mini McFlurry. Starting next week, this new size will offer a smaller portion of the beloved dessert, perfect for those who want just a few bites of sweetness.

As McDonald’s cheekily put it, “Got a friend who always wants 'just one bite?' Instead of grabbing an extra spoon, you can grab them a Mini McFlurry of their own.”

While the regular McFlurry sizes will still be available, the Mini McFlurry is set to become a tasty addition to the lineup.

Keep an eye out for these changes the next time you head to your local McDonald’s, and maybe grab a Mini McFlurry for yourself (or that friend who can’t resist a bite)!