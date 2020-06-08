Meat Cleaver Massages- Next Big Trend in Wellness

There’s an ancient form of massage in Taiwan that uses meat cleavers to ease tension in the back and it appears to be making a comeback.

In the practice, known as daoliao — which translates literally to “knife massage” — practitioners pound stress points in your body using the sharpened edge of kitchen instruments usually used for hacking up dinner meats, while soothing your energy and reading your fortune.

It’s not a direct contact with the knife, people are wrapped in towels and robes before the practitioners start pounding their bodies, targeting pressure points.

The practise has surfaced on youtube!

According to the BBC, no client in the centre’s history has ever been harmed during a massage.