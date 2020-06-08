Listen Live

Drive-Thru Botox Anyone?

Handy!

By Kool Mornings

A Miami plastic surgeon is offering drive-thru Botox for quarantined residents.

He’s known as “Dr Miami,” Michael Salzhauer is running his clinic for injections in the garage of his Florida home.

It’s safe enough as, “The areas that we inject Botox are the upper face, exactly the parts of the face that aren’t covered by the mask so it’s really ideal.”

Per Reuters, patients who want drive-through Botox sign up for Salzhauser’s services online — paying an average of $600.

Dr Miami has been running this practise since early May when Florida eased its restrictions.

 

