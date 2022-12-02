Meghan & Harry Documentary! First Trailer was Released and Is Coming to Netflix!

Netflix has released the first trailer for Prince Harry’s New Documentary on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

The documentary will truly give the world an insight into the royal couple as we’ve never seen them before.

Titled Harry & Meghan, the docuseries will shed light on the highs and lows of the couple’s love story.

People reports that The intimate first look at the documentary series, which will premiere in December across six episodes, includes personal footage from the couple’s life together, including at their 2018 wedding reception, on a trip to Africa and while Meghan is pregnant. In addition to moments of joy, they also show the difficulties they faced in the royal spotlight. Meghan is seen wiping away tears in one shot and the couple is shown at the 2019 Commonwealth Day ceremony amid tensions with the royal family and the media.

In other Meghan news:

Meghan & Harry Are Always A Target! Police say they face real and disgusting threats!

According to a senior police officer, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex received very disgusting threats when living in Britain. The officer who was a former counter-terror chief said the threats were coming from the far right. Those individuals have since been prosecuted for making those threats.

Harry and Meghan moved to the U.S. two years ago, after the pair announced in January 2020 that they were stepping back from frontline royal work.