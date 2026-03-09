Meghan Markle and Netflix Break Up… But Her Lifestyle Brand Isn’t Going Anywhere

Another celebrity partnership has quietly wrapped up. No dramatic music, no messy headlines, just a polite “thanks for everything” and a wave goodbye.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and Netflix are officially ending their partnership on her lifestyle brand.

But before anyone panics about the future of artisanal jam… the brand itself isn’t disappearing.

The Brand Will Keep Going

Meghan launched her lifestyle brand “As Ever” with help from Netflix last year, alongside her series “With Love, Meghan.”

The show leaned into cozy lifestyle territory. Think cooking tips, entertaining ideas, and the occasional celebrity friend dropping by for a chat and a recipe.

Basically, the kind of show that makes you feel like you should be hosting brunch more often… even though realistically you’re eating cereal over the sink.

Along with the show came the As Ever product line, which includes things like jams, teas, honey, wine, and other household items meant to make everyday life feel a little more polished.

Netflix helped launch the brand, but now Meghan will continue growing it on her own.

Netflix Says It Was Always The Plan

In a statement, Netflix praised Meghan and the project, saying her goal was to elevate everyday moments in a simple but beautiful way.

The company said it was happy to help bring the idea to life and looks forward to seeing the brand continue to grow independently.

Translation: everyone seems perfectly friendly about the split.

A Familiar Lane for Meghan

Lifestyle content isn’t new territory for Meghan.

Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, she ran a popular lifestyle blog called The Tig, where she shared recipes, travel stories, and entertaining ideas.

So this latest brand is basically a return to her original lane… just with a bigger spotlight and significantly fancier honey.

The Show Had A Short Run

Her Netflix series “With Love, Meghan” ran for two seasons last year, with a special holiday episode released in early December.

The show featured Meghan cooking, hosting, and sharing lifestyle tips that leaned heavily into the “cozy home aesthetic” world that currently dominates Instagram and Pinterest.

And while the Netflix partnership is ending, the As Ever brand will keep going, just without the streaming giant behind it.

Which means the jams, teas, and lifestyle vibes are still very much on the menu.