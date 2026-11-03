Mel Brooks, 100, Makes Rare Appearance For Spaceballs Sequel

Mel Brooks is 100 years old, still making movies and apparently has absolutely no interest in retiring.

RELATED: Happy 100th Birthday to Comedy Legend Mel Brooks!

The comedy legend made a rare public appearance in Los Angeles on Sunday as work continues on the long-awaited sequel to his 1987 cult classic Spaceballs.

Brooks was photographed smiling and looking remarkably spry in a black suit and button-up shirt, topped off with a black trucker hat featuring the Spaceballs logo.

And this isn't just a nostalgic visit to the set.

He's actually in the movie.

Mel Brooks Is Returning as Yogurt

Brooks will reprise his role as Yogurt in the upcoming sequel, Spaceballs: The New One, which is expected to hit theatres in April 2027.

He's also not the only familiar face returning.

Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, and Daphne Zuniga are all expected back for the sequel, nearly 40 years after the original movie was released.

The first Spaceballs famously spoofed Star Wars and other science-fiction blockbusters, eventually becoming one of Brooks' most beloved comedies.

A Comedy Career That Spans Generations

Of course, Spaceballs is just one small piece of Brooks' extraordinary career.

The filmmaker, actor, writer and comedian is also behind classics including Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, The Producers and Get Smart.

He's also one of only a small group of entertainers to achieve a competitive EGOT, winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards during his career.

And now, at 100 years old, he's back on a Hollywood set making people laugh again.

Most of us are hoping to be comfortably sitting in a recliner at 100.

Mel Brooks is apparently still yelling, “Action!”