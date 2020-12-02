Melatonin Could Help Fight Off COVID-19

Those Taking melatonin were 30% less likely to test positive for COVID-19!

I give it to my kids when they need a little help falling asleep, but could it help prevent contracting the coronavirus.

A new analysis from the Cleveland Clinic’s COVID-19 registry found that melatonin was “associated with a nearly 30% reduced likelihood of testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 after adjusting for age, race, smoking history, and various disease comorbidities,” according to a news release.

Researchers have spent months looking at existing drugs already on the market that could potentially help fight this virus.

