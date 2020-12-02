“Pandemic” Is The Word Of The Year!

Merriam-Webster and Dictionary.com both just announced their pick for Word of the Year for 2020. And they made it easy on us by both picking the same word. That’s also the most obvious word.

The pick from both places is “pandemic.”

Some of Merriam-Webster’s runners-up are: coronavirus, defund, mamba, which was Kobe Bryant’s nickname, Kraken, asymptomatic, and malarkey.

Some of Dictionary.com’s runners-up are quarantine, social distancing, conspiracy theory, room scrolling, superspreader, and Karen.