Shawn Mendes Is Hosting A Livestream Benefit Concert This Sunday!

Shawn Mendes will release his new album ‘Wonder’ this Friday. With that, he also has a very cool Livestream Benefit concert on Sunday!

It’s called Wonder: The Experience. It will raise money for his Shawn Mendes Foundation. Wonder: The Experience is the last “stop” on Shawn’s list of Wonder Residencies, in which he did special performances on various shows.

Check WonderTheExperience.com — you can also donate at that same link and win a virtual group Meet & Greet with Shawn.