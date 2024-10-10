Melissa McCarthy & Clive Owen to Star in JonBenét Ramsey True Crime Series for Paramount+

True crime lovers, get ready! Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen are set to take on a chilling new project about the infamous unsolved 1996 murder of JonBenét Ramsey. According to Variety, the two Hollywood stars will lead an upcoming limited series for Paramount+, diving deep into the tragic story that shocked the world.

The eight-episode series, tentatively titled JonBenét Ramsey, will follow the Ramsey family both "before and after" the heartbreaking murder of six-year-old JonBenét. As many true crime fans know, JonBenét was a child pageant star from Boulder, Colorado, whose mysterious death dominated headlines and left the public with endless questions.

McCarthy is set to portray Patsy Ramsey, JonBenét's mother, while Owen will take on the role of her father, John Bennett Ramsey.

The series is expected to explore the intense media scrutiny that fell on the family, especially JonBenét’s parents and her brother, Burke. The controversy surrounding the case still lingers to this day, making it one of the most gripping true crime mysteries ever.

While there have been numerous documentaries and books on the case, this will be one of the few dramatized adaptations. The project was first reported by Deadline, which hinted at its potential arrival at Paramount+, and it looks like that’s now a done deal.

So, if you're into true crime series that keeps you on the edge of your seat, this one should definitely be on your radar. Will this show finally bring new insights into one of America's most infamous cold cases? We’ll just have to wait and see!