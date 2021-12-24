Members of Nirvana Want ‘Child Porn’ Lawsuit Dismissed

The lawyers for the members of Nirvana have asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed in August by the man who was the “naked baby” on the cover of the 1991 “Nevermind” album. The now all-grown-up man says that the image constitutes child pornography.

Courtney Love who is the executor of the Kirk Cobain estate and other band members say the lawsuit is too late and silly and are requesting to have the case dismissed on January 20th, 2022.

Spencer Elden was only 4 months old at the time the photo was taken, he is now 30 and only recently raised major objections to the photo…

According to Nirvana’s reps, Elden “has spent three decades profiting from his celebrity as the self-anointed ‘Nirvana Baby.’ He has re-enacted the photograph in exchange for a fee, many times; he has had the album title ‘Nevermind’ tattooed across his chest; he has appeared on a talk show wearing a self-parodying, nude-coloured onesie; he has autographed copies of the album cover for sale on eBay, and he has used the connection to try to pick up women.”

The attorneys continue: “Elden’s claim that the photograph on the ‘Nevermind’ album cover is ‘child pornography.’