Members of Shania’s Road Crew Taken to Hospital After Bus Crash On Icy Highway…

Members of the popular Canadian singer’s production crew were taken to hospital after a crew bus rolled and a truck jackknifed on the Trans-Canada highway in southeastern Saskatchewan on Wednesday morning.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, however, thirteen crew members were sent to the hospital…According to the SaskTel Centre, Twain’s Queen of Me Tour is set to continue on Thursday night in Saskatoon.

According to reports, roads were extremely slippery after the area had been doused by rain and then covered in snow.