Men Admit They’d Rather Be in the Bush Than the Bedroom… Literally

In news we weren’t expecting today: a lot of men would choose gardening over getting lucky.

Yep, according to a recent study, 52% of male “home enthusiasts” say they’d rather spend their free time landscaping or working in the yard than having sex (which came in at a close 47%). We’re not sure if that’s a dig at their partners or just a deep love for mulch, but here we are.

The study also revealed that 80% of homeowners are so into their houses, they qualify as full-blown “home enthusiasts.” Think: lawn-loving dads, DIY bros, and anyone who considers a trip to the hardware store a romantic outing.

It’s not just about mowing the lawn either — gardening is relaxing, creative, and a productive way for people to express themselves. Who needs pillow talk when you’ve got petunias?

Here’s how much these enthusiasts are spending to keep their homes (and hearts) in shape:

Remodellers & builders: $13,300/year

Decorators: $4,000

Gardeners: $3,000

Crafters: $1,100

So, next time your partner says he’s heading out to prune the hedge, just know — he might mean it.