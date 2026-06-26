Men Over 40 Must Make One Very Important Decision

As a woman over 40, I've noticed something fascinating. Men our age seem to hit a fork in the road where they suddenly become passionately devoted to one completely random thing.

One day they're normal, and the next they're explaining the Battle of the Bulge over dinner, spending 14 hours smoking a brisket, or giving you an unsolicited review of lawn fertilizer.



Meanwhile, we're just trying to remember why we walked into the kitchen. So, ladies, if you're dating, married to, or living with a man over 40... here's the completely scientific guide to the important life choices he's probably already made.

Men over 40 must make some very important decisions About how their life will go moving forward

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Get very serious about World War II History or really into Smoking Meats….

Decide if you're going to spend your money on testosterone... or Traegers.

Realize your back now needs a warm-up before your libido does.

Spend an hour trimming your beard... and 14 seconds trimming everything else.



Decide if your entire personality is now golf... or Tequila.

Buy a pickup truck... even if the biggest thing you haul is groceries, or your wife’s plants from Bradford Greenhouse

Watch YouTube videos about sharpening knives for three straight hours.

Get irrationally excited when someone compliments your lawn.

Text pictures of your lawn to your buddies after mowing it.

Become emotionally invested in pressure washers.

Become convinced every ache is because you "slept funny.”

Refuse to throw out a random piece of wood because "I'll use that someday."



