🎤 MGK to Headline Grey Cup Halftime Show in Winnipeg

Brace yourselves, CFL fans — it’s about to get loud.

The CFL has officially announced that Machine Gun Kelly (a.k.a. mgk) will headline the 112th Grey Cup Halftime Show this November in Winnipeg. Yes, the same guy who once beefed with Eminem, dated Megan Fox, and dyed his tongue black — that MGK is bringing rock-rap chaos to Canadian football.

🎶 From Rap to Pop-Punk to the Grey Cup

7 studio albums (genre: “Yes.”)

(genre: “Yes.”) 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall — double platinum in the U.S.

in the U.S. New album Lost Americana dropped in August

dropped in August The song “Don’t Wait, Run Fast” is currently ESPN’s anthem for U.S. college football

He’s no stranger to sports stages — he headlined an NFL halftime show in Germany last year. Now he’s ready to take over Winnipeg.

“Canada has some of the best fans,” mgk said.

“I’m excited to play the Grey Cup Halftime Show and see some epic Canadian football!”

🎟️ Lost Americana Tour — Canada Dates

MGK is also returning to Canada on tour next year, including Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on June 14.

RELATED: Jonas Brothers Electrify Grey Cup Halftime Show

🎵 Kickoff Show: Our Lady Peace

Before MGK takes the stage, Canadian legends Our Lady Peace (celebrating 30 years!) will open Grey Cup weekend with the kickoff concert. Prepare for Clumsy meets chaos.

🏈 Game Day Details

📍 Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg

📅 November 16

Last year’s headliners: The Jonas Brothers — so yeah, vibes are shifting.