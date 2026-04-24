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Pastels, Power Suits, and Pure Chaos: “Miami Vice” Is Headed Back to the ’80s 🌴🎶

TV & Movies | What's Trending
Published April 24, 2026
By Charlie

Hollywood just hit rewind… and cranked the volume.

A brand-new reboot of Miami Vice is officially in the works, and it’s leaning hard into the neon-soaked, synth-heavy vibes that made the original iconic.

Meet Your New Crockett & Tubbs 😎

The film will star:

  • Michael B. Jordan
  • Austin Butler

They’re stepping into the legendary roles of Crockett and Tubbs… which means fast cars, faster one-liners, and wardrobes that could blind you in direct sunlight.

This Isn’t Just a Reboot… It’s a Time Machine ⏳

Titled “Miami Vice ’85,” the movie is reportedly inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the original series.

Translation:
👉 Expect peak ’80s energy
👉 Think shoulder pads, aviators, and questionable life choices
👉 Probably at least one slow-motion walk set to a synth track

The original show didn’t just tell stories… it basically invented a whole aesthetic. Fashion, music, even how crime dramas looked on screen — all got a glow-up.

Behind the Camera 🎬

The film is being directed by Joseph Kosinski (the guy behind Top Gun: Maverick and F1), which means:

  • Big visuals
  • Sleek action
  • Probably a soundtrack that slaps

A Big Moment for Michael B. Jordan

This marks Jordan’s first major role after winning an Oscar for Sinners — so no pressure, just casually stepping into one of TV’s most stylish legacies.

RELATED: It’s Official: A Scrubs Reboot Is Happening – And the OG Cast Is Coming Back!

Mark Your Calendar 📅

The film is set to hit theatres on August 6, 2027.

Yes, it’s a bit of a wait… but good things take time. Especially when you’re tailoring pastel suits.

Final Thought: We’re Ready for the Vibe 🌊

If this reboot delivers even half the swagger of the original, we’re in for:

  • Iconic outfits
  • Explosive action
  • And a sudden urge to buy loafers with no socks

Because let’s be honest…
the ’80s never really left. They’ve just been waiting for a proper comeback.

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