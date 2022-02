Michael Buble’s wife is pregnant.

The couple appear together in Buble’s video for “I’ll Never Not Love You,” where we see a growing baby bump on display.

The new video is scheduled to be released Today! 2.22.22

The couple already have three children together, Noah, eight, Elias, six, and three-year-old Vida.