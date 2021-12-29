Michael Buble Has New Music Coming And Soon!

Michael has posted a Claymation video on his socials that shows him walking up to a turntable that’s playing his version of “Jingle Bells,” taking the record off and throwing it away.

He then replaces it with a new record, which we’ll get to hear on January 14, 2022. From the snippet that plays, it seems to be a song called “I’ll Never Not Love You.”

Michael’s new album is due in 2022 and he’s already said he feels as though it’s the best one he’s ever done. As previously reported, he’ll celebrate the new album with a limited engagement at Resorts World in Las Vegas that runs from April 27 to May 7.