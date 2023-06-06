Michael J. Fox Takes A Fall At Back to the Future Panel

Michael J. Fox was participating in a “Back to the Future” panel on Sunday when he took a tumble.

He was participating in a Q&A and as he was taking the stage, Fox lost his balance, falling and stumbling into the couch.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 29 in 1991. The condition can affect a person’s balance.

In Michael J. Fox’s documentary Still: he explains and shows himself working with a therapist on his mobility.

Fox recently shared that his battle with Parkinson’s has gotten more difficult.

n 2000, the “Family Ties” alum started the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, which has raised more than $1 billion in research funding.

His documentary, “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” is streaming on Apple TV+.