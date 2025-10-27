Michael Jackson’s Thriller Is Back on Top Just in Time for Halloween 🧛‍♂️🎶

It’s officially spooky season — and that means Thriller is moonwalking its way back up the charts (again).

More than 40 years after its release, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” has clawed its way back to No. 1 on the R&B Digital Song Sales chart, as fans around the world hit play on the most iconic Halloween anthem of all time.

According to Forbes, downloads of the song have skyrocketed, with buyers snapping up over 1,000 digital copies in just one week. And it’s not just the single — the full Thriller album has surged back into the Top 70 on the Billboard 200, proving that the King of Pop’s spooky groove still rules October.

🧟‍♀️ The Eternal Halloween Hit

Released in 1982, Thriller didn’t just define pop — it transformed it. Its cinematic music video set a new standard for storytelling in music, complete with choreography that’s still being copied at Halloween parties everywhere.

This year’s numbers are even higher than last fall, with Thriller topping R&B and vinyl charts at the same time. Oh, and Billie Jean is back too, landing at No. 15 on the R&B Streaming Songs chart.

👻 A Tradition That Never Dies

Every October, streams and downloads of Thriller rise from the dead like, well… zombies. It’s become as essential to Halloween as candy, costumes, and those skeleton decorations that have been hanging on your neighbour’s porch since September.

Over four decades later, Thriller isn’t just a song — it’s the soundtrack to spooky season. 💀🎧