Michael Keaton Will Play Batman Again In New ‘Batgirl’ Film Starring Leslie Grace

This new film is for HBO Max and will see the OG Batman back in his cape for the role he first played in 1989.

He will star alongside Leslie Grace, who has been cast as Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon.

Other stars include J.K. Simmons back as Jim Gordon and Brendan Fraser will play the villainous Firefly.

Related: Michael Keaton Back as Batman in “The Flash”…

No release date has been given yet but the film is currently scheduled to debut on HBO Max in 2022.

Keaton will play Batman once again in the upcoming “The Flash” film. Ben Affleck will also be starting as the Caped Crusader which hits theatres on November 4th, 2022.