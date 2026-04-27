“Michael” Moonwalks Past the Competition With a Record-Smashing Opening Weekend

Well… turns out bad reviews don’t matter when you’ve got the King of Pop and a whole lot of nostalgia doing the heavy lifting.

“Michael,” the big, flashy, high-budget biopic about Michael Jackson, just strutted into theatres like it owned the place and casually pulled in a whopping $97 million across the U.S. and Canada on opening weekend.

Not just impressive… record-breaking. Music biopics everywhere are currently clutching their sequined jackets in shock.

Despite a production that had more drama than a reality show reunion and reviews that were… let’s say “not exactly standing ovation material,” audiences still showed up in droves.

Because when it comes to Michael Jackson, people don’t just watch — they commit.

RELATED: Michael Jackson Is Back on the Global Charts — Because Icon Energy Never Expires

Sorry, Other Biopics… It’s Not You, It’s Him

Before this, the top dogs of the biopic world were Straight Outta Compton (which opened to $60.2 million back in 2015) and Bohemian Rhapsody (which hit $51 million in 2018). Solid numbers… but “Michael” just moonwalked right past them like they were standing still at a middle school dance.

And it didn’t stop there.

Globally, the film raked in another $120.4 million overseas, bringing its grand total opening haul to a jaw-dropping $217.4 million worldwide. That’s not just a hit… that’s “we’re definitely getting a sequel nobody asked for but will absolutely watch anyway” territory.

Critics Said “Meh,” Audiences Said “Hee-Hee”

The reviews? Mixed. The box office? Unbothered.

It’s the classic case of critics bringing a notepad while audiences bring popcorn and vibes. Because at the end of the day, this movie wasn’t just selling a story — it was selling icon energy. Glitter. Drama. Possibly a few questionable creative choices. But mostly? Pure, nostalgic spectacle.

“Michael” just proved that if you mix a legendary name, a massive budget, and a fanbase that spans generations, you can basically ignore the critics and still print money like it’s your full-time job.

Some movies open. This one performed. 🎤