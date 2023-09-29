Mick Jagger Suggests He May Leave Fortune to Charity Instead of Kids
“My kids Don’t need my Money”
It appears that Jagger’s kids have plenty of satisfaction in their lives, so they don’t need Daddy’s money when he passes away.
In a new interview with WSJ Magazine, the 80-year-old rocker says that the Rolling Stones haven’t made any plans on what to do with their post-1971 music catalogue — which includes the albums Tattoo You, Steel Wheels, Black and Blue and next month’s Hackney Diamonds — but he hinted that it could be used to help various charities.
But despite having kids that range in age from six to 52, Jagger says: “The children don’t need $500 million to live well. Come on.”
“You maybe do some good in the world,” the father of eight added.