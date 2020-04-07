Mike Jackson GM is Offering Cars for Restaurant Delivery

Our local businesses are fighting for survival during this challenging time and in Collingwood, Mike Jackson Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC is doing more than lend a hand. They’re actually lending transportation.

Offering local Restaurants a loaner Chevy Spark to drive for food delivery in the Community.

The first Chevy Spark went to Gustav Chophouse & Bar in Collingwood

Be sure to reach out to Mike Jackson GM if you’re in the Collingwood area for more information.