Mike Tyson Is Selling Edibles Shaped like Holyfield’s Bitten Ear

Remember when Tyson bit a chunk of Evander Holyfield’s eat-off? The former heavyweight boxer is capitalizing on the famous moment by featuring edibles called Mike Bites-complete with bite marks.

According to NBC News, Tyson 2.0 launched Mike Bites about 25 years after the 1997 WBA Heavyweight Championship fight in which Tyson took a chunk out of Holyfield’s right ear in the third round. He spits it on the ground.

The match was stopped and Tyson was disqualified, losing the WBA title in the process. Tyson was subsequently fined $3 million by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and had his boxing license suspended.

Mike and his cannabis company announced the candy on social media last week! “Holy ears! They’re finally here! Go get your Mike Bites now,” the company tweeted.

Holy ears! They’re finally here! Go get your Mike Bites now 👂😤 pic.twitter.com/BCbXcdYcra — ItsTyson20 (@itstyson20) March 15, 2022

Photo Credit: Facebook/Mike Tyson