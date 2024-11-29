Miley Cyrus Is Creating 'Something Beautiful' Inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall

Miley Cyrus is back in the studio, cooking up her next big project—a visual album tentatively titled Something Beautiful. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Miley revealed that the inspiration behind this ambitious endeavour comes from none other than Pink Floyd’s iconic The Wall.

Visuals Drive the Sound

For Miley, the visual element is just as important as the music. She shared that the concept of the album is deeply tied to its visuals, saying, “The visual component of this is driving the sound.” It’s clear she’s taking a bold artistic approach, blending storytelling and imagery to shape the music itself.

A Collaboration of Love and Creativity

The Endless Summer Vacation singer has a secret weapon for this project: her boyfriend, Maxx Morando. The Lilly drummer isn’t just her romantic partner—he’s also her musical collaborator.

Maxx has co-written the album’s title track and produced several songs for the project. Miley couldn’t help but gush about him, saying he’s always introducing her to “the coolest kid in Brooklyn’s music” and that his creative energy is a huge inspiration.

Building on Success

If Something Beautiful sticks as the final name, the album will mark Miley’s ninth studio effort. It’s also the highly anticipated follow-up to 2023’s Endless Summer Vacation, the record that gifted us Flowers.

That chart-topping hit didn’t just dominate playlists—it earned Miley her first (and second!) GRAMMYs for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 66th Annual Awards.

While details about the release date and tracklist are still under wraps, Miley’s blend of bold visuals and heartfelt collaboration with Maxx Morando promises something truly magical for fans. Stay tuned—Miley’s next era is shaping up to be as transformative as ever.

