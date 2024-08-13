Miley Cyrus: From Hannah Montana to Disney Legend

The 31-year-old singer, who shot to stardom as the beloved Hannah Montana, has become the youngest person ever to be named a Disney Legend. During the D23 fan expo, in front of a crowd of 12,000 adoring fans, Cyrus was visibly moved as she accepted the prestigious honour with a standing ovation.

Reflecting on her journey, Cyrus shared, “I had gotten a taste of what my life could be, and from that moment on, I did not want anything else.” Her role as Hannah Montana in 2005 marked the beginning of a career that has since seen her become a Grammy-winning artist, known for her bold and ever-evolving music style.

Cyrus wasn't the only star to be honoured at the D23 expo this year. She was joined by a stellar group of 14 artists and industry icons, including Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, James L. Brooks, and James Cameron. Other legends celebrated were Harrison Ford, Frank Oz, Kelly Ripa, Oscar-winning composer John Williams, Disney costumer Colleen Atwood, and tour guide-turned-manager/producer Martha Blanding. The recognition also extended to artist and writer Steve Ditko, animator Mark Henn, and theme park designer Joe Rohde.

Miley’s journey from Disney Channel star to international music sensation is a testament to her talent, resilience, and the lasting impact of her early career. For many, she will always be remembered as the girl who brought Hannah Montana to life, and now, as a true Disney Legend, she’s added another remarkable chapter to her story.