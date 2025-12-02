Miley Cyrus Drops a New Power Ballad for Avatar: Fire and Ash

Miley Cyrus is back with a brand-new song called “Dream as One,” and honestly, it’s giving epic-fantasy-meets-spa-day vibes — in the best way. The track is part of the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash soundtrack, landing in theatres December 19th, so get your 3D glasses (and motion sickness meds) ready.

Miley co-wrote and co-produced the song with her usual dream team — Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt — plus a handful of other musical geniuses. She posted on Instagram that the song came “straight from the heart,” and that every lyric reflects where we’ve been, where we are, and where we’re going. You know, casual themes… just saving the planet, healing humanity, no big deal.

She also added:

“Even through the flames. Even through the ashes in the sky. When we dream, we dream as one.”

(Imagine reading that while wearing blue body paint and suddenly feeling emotional.)

This new Avatar movie marks the third chapter in James Cameron’s wildly beautiful, extremely long-running franchise — following the original Avatar (2009), which we all saw three times in theatres, and The Way of Water (2022), where everyone left wanting to become a mermaid.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana are back to lead the charge on Pandora, and the soundtrack — featuring composer Simon Franglen — drops December 12th, a week before the movie.

So if you’re ready for soaring vocals, glowing forests, and more environmental guilt than your reusable grocery bags can handle… Avatar: Fire and Ash is coming in hot. 🔥💙🌿