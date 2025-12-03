Miley Cyrus Is Officially Engaged — Cue the “Flowers” 2.0! 💍

Miley Cyrus is saying “YES” to love again — and yes, we’re already imagining the wedding playlist.

The 33-year-old superstar is engaged to musician Maxx Morando, her drummer boyfriend of four years. A source confirmed the happy news after Miley stepped onto the red carpet at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in L.A., rocking a very noticeable diamond on that finger. And she made sure to show it off while posing with Maxx — subtlety has left the chat.

The couple first sparked romance rumours back in 2021, when they were spotted getting cozy backstage during Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party in Miami — because nothing says “meet cute” like ringing in a new year with champagne and questionable countdown math.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Drops a New Power Ballad for Avatar: Fire and Ash

Since then, they’ve kept things relatively low-key… well, as low-key as a global pop icon can be while dating a cute drummer who looks like he knows how to fix a guitar amp and your emotional baggage.

Between winning Grammys, releasing anthems that double as breakup therapy, and now stepping into her bridal era, Miley is thriving. And honestly? We’re so here for it.

💐 When she said she can buy herself flowers… she didn’t say she couldn’t accept diamonds too.