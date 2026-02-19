Miley Cyrus Returns to Her Roots for Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special on Disney+
Two decades after Hannah Montana launched a generation into wigs, pop alter-egos, and the belief we too could secretly be famous after math class, Miley Cyrus is circling back for a Disney+ anniversary special.
The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special lands March 24, filmed in front of a live audience and featuring a sit-down chat with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, plus archival clips and rebuilt sets like the Stewart living room and that iconic closet transformation.
Yes, the one every millennial tried to recreate with a shower curtain.
Cyrus teased the event with a nostalgic clip and a purple “HM 20” plate, a clear nod to the Disney era that made her a household name before the career pivots, reinventions, and internet-breaking moments.
The original series ran from 2006 to 2011, pulling in about 4.4 million viewers per episode and cementing itself as peak Disney Channel. It spawned a concert film, a theatrical movie, and a mountain of platinum-selling music.
In other words, the show wasn’t just popular. It raised an entire generation on the fantasy of being normal by day and a global pop star by night. And honestly, some of us are still waiting for our closet to spin.
