Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and More Stars Who Absolutely Hate Christmas 🎄😬

Not everyone in Hollywood is jingling with joy when December rolls around.

While some celebs are busy releasing holiday albums, wearing matching pyjamas, and pretending fruitcake is edible, others are proudly waving the anti-tinsel flag. These stars aren’t decking the halls. They’re side-eyeing them.

From lonely lyrics to onstage Santa attacks, here are the celebs who prove Christmas isn’t always merry, bright, or emotionally stable.

Miley Cyrus

Miley has been refreshingly honest about how isolating the holidays can feel, even when surrounded by people. That complicated relationship with Christmas made its way straight into her 2019 track My Sad Christmas Song, which is exactly what it sounds like.

It’s festive… but in a “crying into the eggnog” kind of way.

Lady Gaga

Leave it to Gaga to express holiday frustration with performance art.

At one point, she literally bit the head off a Santa plush onstage. Was it symbolic? Cathartic? A warning? Hard to say. But the message was clear: Christmas was on thin ice.

Jennifer Aniston & Colin Firth

Even Hollywood royalty isn’t immune to seasonal burnout. Both Aniston and Firth have openly admitted they’re not big fans of the holiday chaos, proving that even people with perfect hair and accents still find December exhausting.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston is sad that a "whole generation of kids" are watching "Friends" and finding things offensive

Other Stars Who Don’t Do Christmas

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy never sugar-coated his feelings about Christmas, or anything else, really.

He once called the whole thing a “waste of paper,” complaining about the endless unwrapping and rampant consumerism. He admitted that when he used to drink, Christmas at least had a purpose. Without that? Hard pass.

Subtlety was never his brand.

Rod Stewart

Yes, he has a Christmas album. No, that doesn’t mean he enjoys the season.

According to his wife, Penny Lancaster, Rod’s enthusiasm expires quickly. He reportedly counts down the days until the decorations are gone and his house feels normal again. Festive on record. Grumpy at home.

Larry David

Possibly the patron saint of holiday haters.

In a 2021 essay, Larry didn’t just criticize Christmas; he dismantled it. The music. The movies. The forced cheer. The gifts. The garbage. He called it an environmental disaster happening simultaneously in living rooms everywhere. Honestly? Very on-brand.

The takeaway

Christmas isn’t one-size-fits-all, even in Hollywood.

For some, it’s magic and memories. For others, it’s loud music, disrupted routines, and a mountain of wrapping paper rage. And honestly? Both feelings are valid.

So if you’re not feeling festive this year, take comfort knowing you’re in very famous company. 🎄🙃