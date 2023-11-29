MILLER LITE IS SELLING A HOLIDAY “BEERCRACKER”

Most nutcrackers are just decorative now. They’re not built well enough to crack nuts anymore. But I could see THIS getting some use . . .

Miller Lite is selling a new “BEERCRACKER” for the holidays that opens bottles and cans.

The mouth is a bottle opener. And if you take off the hat, you can slide the brim under the tab on a can of beer.

Miller Lite Is Selling a ‘Beercracker’ Nutcracker That Opens Your Bottles and Cans for the Holidays https://t.co/LCdrEzpZKb — People (@people) November 28, 2023

They’re also selling their “Beernaments” again, which are Christmas tree ornaments that double as beer cozies. But they didn’t bring back the “Tree Keg Stands” they sold last year. That’s a Christmas tree stand that fits a keg underneath.

The new Beercracker hits Miller Lite’s merch website today for $30. It’s only available through December 1st but could sell out earlier than that. You have to be 21 or over to buy. No word of shipping costs to Canada either!