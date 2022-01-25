Millions of Men Admit to Being in a ‘Style Rut’ As a Result of the Pandemic

A new survey has found that as many as 70% of men are lacking confidence in their sense of fashion!

As a result, half plan to completely overhaul their wardrobes in 2022 for a more ‘stylish and updated’ look.

As the world became accustomed to isolating and limited social interactions, 39 percent of men ditched their shirts and jeans – instead of wearing hoodies and tracksuit bottoms throughout the pandemic.

The rise of online retailers and increased access to new fashion websites and trends have also resulted in 66 percent feel overwhelmed when shopping.

The research also found one in six men consider themselves ‘not fashionable at all – and 48 percent would ‘never’ ask a shop assistant for advice when trying on clothes.

This also extends to eyewear, as more than a quarter (26 percent) admit to always going for the same style of specs when it’s time to replace a pair.

But 56 percent said it makes them feel great when somebody compliments their style. And 67 percent would love to up their fashion game and try new looks but are unsure where to start.