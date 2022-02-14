Millions of Pet Owners Intend To Romance Their Dogs This Valentine’s Day!

A poll of 2,000 cat and dog owners found 56 percent plan on celebrating the 14th of February with their furry friend.

Taking their dog on a romantic walk, putting something they like on TV and letting them sleep in the same bed are also among the things owners are planning to do with their pet on the big day.

TOP 20 WAYS PETS WILL BE ROMANCED THIS VALENTINE’S DAY

1. Treat them to their favourite pet treat

2. Give them extra tummy rubs and ear scratches

3. Buy them a new toy

4. Let them sit on the sofa

5. Let them play with their favourite toy

6. Have a night cuddled up in front of a movie together

7. Let them sleep in your bed

8. Take them on a long ‘romantic’ walk

9. Cook them up a meal fit for a pet (using pet-suitable food)

10. Give them a pet massage

