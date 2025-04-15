Minecraft Movie Director Loves the Viral Chaos Fans Are Causing in Theatres

If you’ve been anywhere near the internet (or a cinema) lately, chances are you’ve heard about the Minecraft Movie and its Chicken Jockey mayhem. And if you haven’t—buckle up, because it’s wild.

In a trend that can only be described as chaotic good, Minecraft fans are losing their minds in theatres every time the elusive Chicken Jockey shows up on screen. We’re talking screaming, popcorn showers, and, yes… someone even brought a real chicken into a screening. (Animal control, but make it Minecraft.)

While this theatre takeover has sparked some grumbling from less enthusiastic moviegoers, director Jared Hess is 100% here for it.

“It’s way too funny,” Hess told the New York Times. “It’s been a total blast. I’m just laughing my brains out every time someone sends me a new video.”

He chalks up the frenzy to how rare the Chicken Jockey actually is in the game—and the way Jack Black announces its entrance in the movie, which apparently makes fans feral in the best way.

Critics Are Meh, But Box Office Says Otherwise

Despite the internet hysteria, A Minecraft Movie isn’t exactly a critics’ darling. It’s sitting at 46% on Rotten Tomatoes and earned a decent-but-not-amazing B+ CinemaScore from audiences.

But here’s the thing: it doesn’t matter.

After just two weekends in theatres, the film has racked up over $550 million globally, making it the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of 2025 so far. It pulled in another $80.6 million this past weekend alone, leaving newer releases in the dust.

So whether you’re in it for the pixelated nostalgia, Jack Black’s unhinged energy, or just to witness some popcorn-throwing mayhem, the Minecraft hype train shows no signs of slowing down.