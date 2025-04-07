A Minecraft Movie Digs Up Massive Box Office Win, Breaks Records

Looks like theatres just got a serious health potion. A Minecraft Movie didn’t just show up — it levelled up the entire box office.

After a sluggish few months for movie theatres, the pixel-packed adventure gave the industry a much-needed boost, raking in an eye-watering $157 million across Canada and the U.S. during its opening weekend, according to studio estimates.

Globally? Try $301 million. Yep, the international market brought in another $144 million, and with spring break still in full swing for many, this film is just getting started.

Not only is it the biggest opening weekend of 2025 so far, but it also shattered the previous record for a video game adaptation — a title once held by The Super Mario Bros. Movie with $146 million.

Analysts were expecting a solid $80 million debut. Instead, Minecraft doubled that and then some, punching well above its pixelated weight.

The family-friendly film, rated PG and directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite), is a co-production between Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment. Its budget reportedly hit $150 million — and that’s before marketing.

Leading the cast are Jack Black and Jason Momoa, who play characters swept into the blocky, chaotic world of the Overworld. The two are forced to team up for a wild and goofy journey to find their way back home.

So yeah — it’s safe to say A Minecraft Movie is building more than just castles… It’s building a box office empire.