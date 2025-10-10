A Minecraft Movie Sequel Is Officially Coming — Time to Build That Hype Block by Block 🎮✨
Get your pickaxes ready — Minecraft is heading back to the big screen!
Warner Bros. Pictures just announced that the sequel to A Minecraft Movie will hit theatres on July 23, 2027 — and fans are already mining for clues (and diamonds).
The studio dropped the news on Instagram with a simple but iconic post: two crossed pickaxes and the caption, “Building terrain. See you in theatres July 23, 2027. #Minecraft.”
Translation: start stockpiling popcorn and patience.
RELATED: Minecraft 101: A Parent’s Guide to the Blocky World
Back to the Craft Table
Director Jared Hess (the comedic genius behind Napoleon Dynamite) will return to helm the sequel, working once again with co-writer Chris Galletta. The plot is being kept tightly under wraps — because, as any player knows, half the fun is discovering what’s hiding in the dark.
The first Minecraft Movie debuted on April 4, 2025, and was a total box-office juggernaut — earning $424 million in the U.S. and nearly $1 billion worldwide. That’s a lot of blocks.
The blockbuster starred Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, and Jennifer Coolidge, which honestly sounds like the world’s most chaotic server in the best possible way.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Upcoming Concerts
Amanda Marshall
Singer-songwriter Amanda Marshall has released three multi-platinum albums since 1995.