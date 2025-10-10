A Minecraft Movie Sequel Is Officially Coming — Time to Build That Hype Block by Block 🎮✨

Get your pickaxes ready — Minecraft is heading back to the big screen!

Warner Bros. Pictures just announced that the sequel to A Minecraft Movie will hit theatres on July 23, 2027 — and fans are already mining for clues (and diamonds).

The studio dropped the news on Instagram with a simple but iconic post: two crossed pickaxes and the caption, “Building terrain. See you in theatres July 23, 2027. #Minecraft.”

Translation: start stockpiling popcorn and patience.

Back to the Craft Table

Director Jared Hess (the comedic genius behind Napoleon Dynamite) will return to helm the sequel, working once again with co-writer Chris Galletta. The plot is being kept tightly under wraps — because, as any player knows, half the fun is discovering what’s hiding in the dark.

The first Minecraft Movie debuted on April 4, 2025, and was a total box-office juggernaut — earning $424 million in the U.S. and nearly $1 billion worldwide. That’s a lot of blocks.

The blockbuster starred Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, and Jennifer Coolidge, which honestly sounds like the world’s most chaotic server in the best possible way.