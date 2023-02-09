Listen Live

MJ Estate to Sell Catalog for Up to $900 Million

The estate of the late Michael Jackson is in the process of selling half of its interest in the singer’s music catalogue.

The deal is reportedly in the range of $800 million to $900 million, according to a report from Variety.

Variety mentioned that the supposed sale will include half of the rights to Jackson’s recorded music venues, publishing, an upcoming biopic, and “MJ: The Musical,” on Broadway. Sony was Jackson’s record label for many years. The publishing company even embarked on a “solo venture” with Jackson in 1995 to form “Sony/ATV Music Publishing” which Consequence of Sound noted to include Jackson’s share of The Beatles catalogue.

If the deal goes through, the package would be the biggest deal to date in the music catalogue market.

